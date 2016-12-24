Sony Launches Cyber-shot DSC-HX350 with 50x Optical Zoom in Europe

Product Summary

Model name: Sony Cyber-shot DSC-HX350

Release Date: 20th December 2016

Focus Type: Autofocus

Format : Crop Sensor

Mounts: Sony

Availability: January 2017 (Europe)

Price: €450

Key features

Back-illuminated Exmor RTM CMOS sensor with 20.4 effective megapixels and BIONZ X™ image processing engine

ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar T* lens with 50x optical zoom and 100x Clear Image Zoom for awesome close-ups

Shoot like a pro with manual controls and electronic viewfinder in a compact DSLR-style body

Optical SteadyShot™ and Intelligent Active Mode for smooth, stable stills and Full HD movies

Sharp, speedy focus of moving subjects with Lock-on AF and DMF (Direct Manual Focus)

From expansive landscapes to exotic wildlife and family portraits: every scene’s covered with the Cyber-shot HX350 high-zoom camera from Sony.

Discerning photographers graduating from smartphone snaps will love the mix of easy-to-use features and DSLR-inspired styling. Fitting beautifully in your hand, the HX350 packs big camera performance into a compact body – for limitless creative possibilities with a fixed lens.

You’re good for any shooting situation, with the ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar T* lens offering a huge 50x optical zoom range – corresponding to 24mm wide angle to 1200mmsuper telephoto (equivalent in 35mm format).Clear Image Zoom doubles maximum magnification to a breathtaking 100xi, bringing distant buildings, people and animals jaw-droppingly close.

Camera shake is the enemy of high-zoom shooting, as any pro knows. Optical SteadyShot cuts handheld wobbles for crisper stills, rapidly shifting a group of lens elements to correct for the slightest hand tremors. Intelligent Active Mode keeps Full HD videos equally sharp and blur-free with Sony’s proprietary frame analysis technology.

Enthusiasts will be impressed by the high-resolution back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor with 20.4 effective megapixels and speedy BIONZ X image processing engine. Even if you’re shooting handheld indoors or in low light, you’ll value crisp, low noise images and pristine Full HD video footage.

The easy to use Cyber-shot HX350 is loaded with serious shooting options. There’s a manual ring for smooth adjustment of zoom/focus, plus an easily-accessible mode dial and custom button for quick adjustment of favourite settings. And with full P/A/S/M controls, you’ve got all the exposure options you need to craft stunning pictures and Full HD videos. Movie-makers will also welcome the extra detail of a 24p shooting mode that gives footage that authentically cinematic look.

The choice is yours when it comes to framing shots with confidence. Look through the camera’s high-contrast electronic viewfinder – just like you’d expect on a DSLR – or switch to the manually tiltable 7.5cm (3.0-type) LCD with 921k dot resolution.

Extra shooting refinements include Motion Shot Video that traces your tennis serve or golf swing as a split-second series of superimposed images. After shooting, connect the camera to your 4K television for a big, beautiful view of your photos. Support for TRILUMINOS™ Colour on compatible BRAVIA™ TVs ensures still shots bursting with vivid, vibrant colours.

Specification

Sensor

SENSOR TYPE

1/2.3 type (7.82mm) Exmor R CMOS sensor

NUMBER OF PIXELS (EFFECTIVE)

Approx. 20.4 Megapixels

NUMBER OF PIXELS (GROSS)

Approx. 21.1 Megapixels

Lens

LENS TYPE

ZEISS Vario Sonnar T* Lens, 15 elements in 10 groups

F-NUMBER (MAXIMUM APERTURE)

F2.8 (W) – 6.3 (T)

FOCAL LENGTH

f=4.3-215mm

FOCUS RANGE (FROM THE FRONT OF THE LENS)

AF (W: Approx. 1cm (0.03 ft.) to Infinity, T: Approx. 240cm (7.87 ft.) to Infinity)

OPTICAL ZOOM

50x (Optical Zoom during movie recording)

FILTER DIAMETER

Yes (φ55)

IRIS DIAPHRAGM

7 blades

Screen

SCREEN TYPE

3.0 type / 921,600 dots / Xtra Fine / TFT LCD

ADJUSTABLE ANGLE

Up by approx. 90degrees, down by approx. 60degrees

Viewfinder

SCREEN TYPE/NUMBER OF DOTS

Electrical (201.600 dots equivalent)

FIELD COVERAGE

100%

BRIGHTNESS CONTROL

Manual (5 steps)

Camera

IMAGE PROCESSING ENGINE

Yes (BIONZ X)

STEADYSHOT

Optical

FOCUS MODE

Single-shot AF; DMF; Manual Focus; Continuous AF (Advanced sports & Movie Only)

FOCUS AREA

Wide; Center; Flexible Spot (S/M/L)

LOCK ON AF

Yes

LIGHT METERING MODE

Multi Pattern; Center Weighted; Spot

EXPOSURE COMPENSATION

+/- 2.0 EV, 1/3 EV step

ISO SENSITIVITY (STILL IMAGE) (RECOMMENDED EXPOSURE INDEX)

Auto (ISO 80-3200), 80/100/125/160/200/250/320/400/500/640/800/1000/1250/1600/2000/2500/3200, Multi-Frame NR: Auto (ISO80-3200),100/200/400/800/1600/3200/6400 /12800

WB MICRO ADJUSTMENT

G7-M7, A7-B7

SHUTTER SPEED

iAuto (4 – 1/4000) / Program Auto (1 – 1/4000) / Manual (30 – 1/4000)

SHOOTING MODE

Program Auto; Aperture Priority; Shutter Speed Priority; Manual Exposure; MR(Memory Recall) 1,2; Movie Mode(Program Auto, Aperture Priority, Shutter Speed Priority, Manual Exposure); Panorama; Scene Selection; Intelligent Auto; Superior Auto

CONTINUOUS SHOOTING SPEED (MAXIMUM) (WITH MAX. RECORDING PIXELS)

Approx. 10 fps (for up to 10 shots)

SELF-TIMER

Off / 10sec. / 2sec. / portrait 1 / portrait 2

DRIVE MODES

Single; Continuous shooting; Self-timer; Self-timer(cont.); Self-portrait; Cont.-bracketing; White balance bracketing

PANORAMA (SHOOTING)

Intelligent Sweep Panorama (supports 360 format)

CREATIVE STYLE

Standard, Vivid, Portrait, Landscape, Sunset, Black & White, Sepia

AUTO IMAGE ROTATION

Yes

METERING MODE

Multi Pattern; Center Weighted; Spot

MINIMUM ILLUMINATION

Auto: 4lux (Shutter Speed 1/30)

EXPOSURE CONTROL

Yes

BUILT-IN FLASH RED-EYE CORRECTION

On / Off

Flash

FLASH MODE

Flash Off / Auto flash / Fill-flash / Slow Sync. / Advanced Flash /Rear Sync.

FLASH TYPE

Built-in, manual pop-up

AF ILLUMINATOR

Auto / Off

FLASH RANGE

ISO Auto: Approx. 0.5m to 8.5m (1.64 ft. to 27.89 ft.) (W) / Approx. 2.4m to 3.5m (7.87 ft. to 11.48 ft.) (T), ISO3200: up to Approx. 12.0m (39.37 ft.) (W) / Approx. 5.1m (16.73 ft.) (T)

Recording

COMPATIBLE RECORDING MEDIA

Memory Stick Duo; Memory Stick PRO Duo; Memory Stick PRO Duo (High Speed); Memory Stick PROHG Duo; Memory Stick Micro; Memory Stick Micro (Mark2); SD Memory Card; SDHC Memory Card; SDXC Memory Card; microSD Memory Card; microSDHC Memory Card; microSDXC Memory Card1

RECORDING FORMAT

Still Images: JPEG ( DCF, Exif, MPF Baseline ) compliant, DPOF compatible

RECORDING FORMAT (MOVIE AUDIO)

AVCHD: Dolby Digital(AC-3) 2ch(Dolby Digital Stereo Creator), MP4: MPEG-4 AAC-LC 2ch

COLOUR SPACE (STILL)

sRGB

MOVIE RECORDING MODE (NTSC)

AVCHD: 28M PS(1,920×1,080/60p) / 24M FX(1,920×1,080/60i) / 17M FH(1,920×1,080/60i) / 24M FX(1,920×1,080/24p) / 17M FH(1,920×1,080/24p),MP4: 12M(1,440×1,080/30fps) / 3M VGA(640×480/30fps)

Interface

INPUT AND OUTPUT TERMINALS

Multi/Micro USB Terminal, Hi-Speed USB (USB2.0), Micro HDMI

Power

POWER SOURCE

DC3.6V (supplied battery) / DC5.0V (supplied AC Adapter)

BATTERY SYSTEM

NP-BX1

POWER CONSUMPTION (CAMERA MODE)

Approx. 1.4W (EVF: Approx. 1.1W)

USB CHARGE/USB POWER SUPPLY

Yes (Power supply during shooting/playback requires separately sold AC-UD10.)

BATTERY LIFE(STILL IMAGES)

Still Images: Approx. 300 / Approx. 150min (EVF: Approx. 380 / Approx. 190min); Movies (actual shooting): Approx. 50min (EVF: Approx. 55min). (In [MP4 12M] mode, max. continuous shooting time is approx. 15 min. and max. file size is 2GB); Movies (continuous shooting): Approx. 85min (EVF: Approx. 95min). (In [MP4 12M] mode, max. continuous shooting time is approx. 15 min. and max. file size is 2GB. )

Others

PHOTO CREATIVITY

Yes

SHOOTING FUNCTIONS

Face Detection; Grid Line; Smile Shutter; Digital Level Gauge (roll);WB Bracket; MF Assist;

Size & Weight

DIMENSIONS (W X H X D)

129.6 x 93.2 x 103.2 mm (5 1/8 in. x 3 3/4 in. x 4 1/8 in.)

WEIGHT (CIPA COMPLIANT)

Approx. 652g (1lb 7.0oz.) (Battery and Memory Stick DUO are included) / Approx. 625g (1lb 6.0oz.) (Body Only)

What’s In The Box

Rechargeable Battery Pack NP-BX1

AC AdaptorAC-UUD12

Micro USB cable

Shoulder Strap

Shoe Cap

Lens Cap

Instruction Manual