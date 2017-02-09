Sony Introduces Premium G Master FE 100mm F2.8 STF GM OSS Lens

Product Summary

Model name: Sony FE 100mm F2.8 STF GM OSS (model SEL100F28GM)

Release Date: February 7, 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus

Format : Full Frame

Mounts: Sony E-Mount

Availability: March 2017

Price: $1,500

Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Key features

Premium G Master series Mid-range telephoto prime

Sony Full-Frame E-Mount Lens

Optical apodization lens element

Nano AR coating for outstanding clarity

Direct Drive SSM for quiet, highly precise focus lens control

Built-in macro switching ring

Dust and moisture resistant design

11 Blade Rounded Aperture

A specially designed mid-telephoto, full-frame prime lens, the new 100mm STF is built to produce truly unique, magnificent and beautiful bokeh while maintaining the exceptional standard of resolution that is showcased by Sony’s entire line of flagship G Master series lenses, making it a powerful photographic tool for any portrait, fashion, nature or wedding photographer.

These impressive defocus capabilities are made possible by the lens’ advanced optical structure, as it features a newly designed 11-bladed aperture and a unique optical apodization lens element. Similar to a neutral density filter that increases in density towards the edges, the apodization element creates beautiful transitions of in-focus to out-of-focus areas within an image, making for exceptionally soft, smooth bokeh that adds depth and dimensionality. This allows the subjects to stand out against beautifully defocused elements in both the foreground and background, producing an image that is naturally pleasing to the eye. The design of the lens also ensures that vignetting is kept to an absolute minimum, ensuring optimum image quality.

Additionally, the new 100mm lens supports both contrast AF and focal-plane phase detection AF2, and has a high-precision, quiet direct drive SSM (Super Sonic Motor) system that ensures exceptionally fast and accurate AF performance. The SEL100F28GM also offers up to 0.25x close-up capabilities with a built-in macro switching ring, built-in Optical SteadyShot™ image stabilization, a customizable focus hold button, AF/MF switch, aperture ring and more. It is dust and moisture resistant as well.

Product Photo

Sample Image

Specification

Focal Length 100mm Aperture Maximum: f/2.8

Minimum: f/20 Camera Mount Type Sony E (Full-Frame) Format Compatibility 35mm Film / Full-Frame Digital Sensor Angle of View 24° Minimum Focus Distance 1.87′ (57 cm) Magnification 0.25x Elements/Groups 14/11 Diaphragm Blades 11, Rounded

Image Stabilization Yes Autofocus Yes