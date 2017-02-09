New Sony FE 85mm F1.8 Mid Telephoto Prime Lens

Product Summary
- Model name: Sony FE 85mm F1.8 (model SEL85F18)
- Release Date: February 7, 2017
- Focus Type: Autofocus
- Format : Full Frame
- Mounts: Sony E-mount
- Availability: March 2017
- Price: $600
- Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Key features
- Fast F1.8 Full-Frame E-Mount Lens
- Nine blade rounded diaphragm
- Customizable focus hold button
- Dust and moisture resistant design
- Quiet, precise focus drive
The new 85mm F1.8 mid-telephoto prime lens offers an extremely versatile, lightweight and compact telephoto prime lens solution for a variety of Sony camera owners ranging from working professionals to emerging enthusiasts that have stepped up to full-frame or APS-C cameras for the first time. With its wide F1.8 aperture, it can produce impressive, exceptionally sharp portraits with soft background defocus that take advantage of its 85mm focal length and wide F1.8 maximum aperture.
The new prime lens features a 9-bladed circular aperture mechanism that ensures smooth, natural looking bokeh, and a double linear motor system to allow for fast, precise and quiet focusing. It also has a focus hold button that can be customized and assigned together with functions in the camera body like the popular Eye AF feature. There is a smooth, responsive focus ring and AF/MF switch as well, and the lens is also dust and moisture resistant.
Compatibility : Check Here
Product Photo
Sample Image
Specification
|Focal Length
|85mm
|Aperture
|Maximum: f/1.8
Minimum: f/22
|Camera Mount Type
|Sony E (Full-Frame)
|Format Compatibility
|35mm Film / Full-Frame Digital Sensor
|Angle of View
|29°
|Minimum Focus Distance
|2.62′ (80 cm)
|Magnification
|0.13x
|Elements/Groups
|9/8
|Diaphragm Blades
|9, Rounded
|Autofocus
|Yes
|Filter Thread
|Front: 67 mm
|Dimensions (DxL)
|Approx. 3.07 x 3.23″ (78 x 82 mm)
|Weight
|13.09 oz (371 g)