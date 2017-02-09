New Sony FE 85mm F1.8 Mid Telephoto Prime Lens

Sony FE 85mm F1.8 LensProduct Summary

  • Model name: Sony FE 85mm F1.8 (model SEL85F18)
  • Release Date: February 7, 2017
  • Focus Type: Autofocus
  • Format : Full Frame
  • Mounts: Sony E-mount
  • Availability: March 2017
  • Price: $600
  • Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Key features

  • Fast F1.8 Full-Frame E-Mount Lens
  • Nine blade rounded diaphragm
  • Customizable focus hold button
  • Dust and moisture resistant design
  • Quiet, precise focus drive

The new 85mm F1.8 mid-telephoto prime lens offers an extremely versatile, lightweight and compact telephoto prime lens solution for a variety of Sony camera owners ranging from working professionals to emerging enthusiasts that have stepped up to full-frame or APS-C cameras for the first time.  With its wide F1.8 aperture, it can produce impressive, exceptionally sharp portraits with soft background defocus that take advantage of its 85mm focal length and wide F1.8 maximum aperture.

Sony FE 85mm F1.8 LensThe new prime lens features a 9-bladed circular aperture mechanism that ensures smooth, natural looking bokeh, and a double linear motor system to allow for fast, precise and quiet focusing.  It also has a focus hold button that can be customized and assigned together with functions in the camera body like the popular Eye AF feature.  There is a smooth, responsive focus ring and AF/MF switch as well, and the lens is also dust and moisture resistant.

Compatibility : Check Here

Product Photo

Sony FE 85mm F1.8 Lens



Sample Image

Sony FE 85mm F1.8 LensSpecification

Focal Length 85mm
Aperture Maximum: f/1.8
Minimum: f/22
Camera Mount Type Sony E (Full-Frame)
Format Compatibility 35mm Film / Full-Frame Digital Sensor
Angle of View 29°
Minimum Focus Distance 2.62′ (80 cm)
Magnification 0.13x
Elements/Groups 9/8
Diaphragm Blades 9, Rounded
Autofocus Yes
Filter Thread Front: 67 mm
Dimensions (DxL) Approx. 3.07 x 3.23″ (78 x 82 mm)
Weight 13.09 oz (371 g)

 

