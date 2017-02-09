New Sony FE 85mm F1.8 Mid Telephoto Prime Lens

Product Summary

Model name: Sony FE 85mm F1.8 (model SEL85F18)

Release Date: February 7, 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus

Format : Full Frame

Mounts: Sony E-mount

Availability: March 2017

Price: $600

Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Key features

Fast F1.8 Full-Frame E-Mount Lens

Nine blade rounded diaphragm

Customizable focus hold button

Dust and moisture resistant design

Quiet, precise focus drive

The new 85mm F1.8 mid-telephoto prime lens offers an extremely versatile, lightweight and compact telephoto prime lens solution for a variety of Sony camera owners ranging from working professionals to emerging enthusiasts that have stepped up to full-frame or APS-C cameras for the first time. With its wide F1.8 aperture, it can produce impressive, exceptionally sharp portraits with soft background defocus that take advantage of its 85mm focal length and wide F1.8 maximum aperture.

The new prime lens features a 9-bladed circular aperture mechanism that ensures smooth, natural looking bokeh, and a double linear motor system to allow for fast, precise and quiet focusing. It also has a focus hold button that can be customized and assigned together with functions in the camera body like the popular Eye AF feature. There is a smooth, responsive focus ring and AF/MF switch as well, and the lens is also dust and moisture resistant.

Product Photo

Sample Image

Specification

Focal Length 85mm Aperture Maximum: f/1.8

Minimum: f/22 Camera Mount Type Sony E (Full-Frame) Format Compatibility 35mm Film / Full-Frame Digital Sensor Angle of View 29° Minimum Focus Distance 2.62′ (80 cm) Magnification 0.13x Elements/Groups 9/8 Diaphragm Blades 9, Rounded

Autofocus Yes