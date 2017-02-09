Sony Announces Compact & Powerful HVL-F45RM Flash with Radio Wireless Function

Product Summary
- Model name: Sony HVL-F45RM Flash
- Release Date: February 7, 2017
- Availability: May 2017
- Price: $400
- Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Key features
- Compact & Powerful flash unit with guide number (GN) 45
- Dust and moisture-resistant design
- LED light for both movies and stills
- Micro USB port for software update
- Recycle time is approx. 2.5 seconds
- Rotate head horizontally 360°
- Multi-flash shooting via built-in radio wireless
Sony’s new HVL-F45RM flash enhances the radio-controlled lighting system capabilities of their growing system, offering a compact professional shooting solution when combined with the currently available wireless remote controller FA-WRC1M and receiver FA-WRR1.
The new flash, which is designed to complement the compact bodies of Sony’s E-mount camera lineup including full-frame α7 models, produces a maximum lighting output as expansive as GN45. This ensures sufficient illumination even when shooting with bounce lighting or high-speed-sync (HSS) flash. The radio capabilities of the HVL-F45RM allow it to be used as a transmitter or a receiver at up to 30m (approx. 98 feet), making it an ideal fit for creative lighting with multiple flashes. Additionally, unlike optical flash systems, radio-control flashes do not require a direct line-of-sight between components to function properly, while also minimizing any impact that bright sunlight has on signal transmission and control.
The HVL-F45RM flash has an impressive battery life of up to 210 bursts, and can tilt up to 150o vertically, a complete 360ohorizontally and up to 8o downward to maximize versatility. Usability has been maximized with a new large, bright and highly visible LCD display, an LED light, dust and moisture resistant design3 and a revamped menu system that mimics those of Sony’s newest camera systems.
Product Photo
Specification
DIMENSIONS (APPROX.)
W 2 3/4″ x H 4 1/2″ x D 3 1/2″ (69.4 mm x 113.7 mm x 88.3 mm)
WEIGHT (APPROX.)
11.2 oz (317 g) (only main unit)
TYPE
Auto electronic flash (clip-on type) with pre-flash metering
SHOE TYPE
Multi Interface Shoe.
MAXIMUM GUIDE NUMBER
45 (flash coverage setting 105 mm, ISO100 m)
FLASH COVERAGE
AUTO/MANUAL (24 mm–105 mm) angle of view at 15 mm focal length is also covered with the wide panel
FLASH MODE
TTL/MANUAL/MULTI
FLASH DURATION
Approx. within 1.7 ms (1/1 MANUAL)
COLOR TEMPERATURE
Approx. 5,500 K
FREQUENCY
Approx. 0.1–2.5 seconds (alkaline battery)/Approx. 0.1–2.0 seconds (Ni-MH battery)
REPETITION
Approx. more than 210 times (alkaline battery)/Approx. more than 270 times (Ni-MH battery)
CONTINUOUS FLASH PERFORMANCE
40 flashes at 10 flashes per second
BOUNCE FLASH
Yes
BOUNCE ANGLE
UP 150°(0°/30°/45°/60°/75°/90°/120°/150°) DOWN 8°, Left and right 180°(0°/30°/45°/60°/75°/90°/120°/150°/180°)
TEST FLASH
Yes
FLASH CONTROL
Flash control using pre-flash (P-TTL/ADI)
FLASH COMPENSATION
Yes
POWER LEVEL SWITCHING
22 levels (1/1-1/128) 1/3 steps
HIGH-SPEED SYNC (HSS)
Yes
MODELING FLASH
Yes
BUILT-IN WIDE PANEL
Yes (15 mm)
BUILT-IN BOUNCE SHEET
Yes
RADIO-CONTROLLED WIRELESS FLASH
Yes (commander/receiver)
FREQUENCIES
2.4 GHz band
CHANNELS
14 channels (Auto/Manual)
COMMUNICATION DISTANCE
Approx. 98.43 ft
GROUPS
3 groups (TTL/MANUAL), 5 groups (group flash photography)
MAXIMUM FLASH UNITS
15 units
LIGHTING RATIO CONTROL
3 groups (TTL)
OPTICAL CONTROL WIRELESS FLASH
Yes (controller/remote)
CHANNELS
4 channels
COMMUNICATION DISTANCE
Approx. 16.4 ft
GROUPS
3 groups
LIGHTING RATIO CONTROL
3 groups (TTL)
CENTER LED LUMINANCE INTENSITY
Approx. 400 lx (1.64 ft)/Approx. 100 lx (3.28 ft)
LIGHTING DISTANCE
Approx. 3.28 ft (when recording movies, set to ISO 3200 & F5.6)
FOCAL LENGTH SUPPORTED
35 mm (35 mm-format angle of view)
CONTINUOUS LIGHTING TIME
Approx. 4 hours (with Sony AA-size alkaline battery)
COLOR TEMPERATURE
Approx. 5,500 K
POWER LEVEL SWITCHING
10 steps
AUTO ZOOM CONTROL OPTIMIZED FOR IMAGE SENSOR SIZE
Yes
FLASH DISTRIBUTION SETTING
Yes
AUTO WB ADJUSTMENT WITH COLOR TEMPERATURE INFORMATION
Yes
CUSTOM KEY SETTINGS
Yes
MEMORY SETTINGS
Yes
LCD PANEL
Yes (Dot matrix)
MULTI/MICRO USB TERMINAL
Yes
POWER SOURCE
Four AA-size alkaline or Ni-MH batteries
DUST AND MOISTURE-RESISTANT DESIGN
Yes
What’s In The Box
- Connector protect cap (1)
- Mini-stand (1)
- case (1)