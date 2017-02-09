Sony Announces Compact & Powerful HVL-F45RM Flash with Radio Wireless Function

Product Summary

Model name: Sony HVL-F45RM Flash

Release Date: February 7, 2017

Availability: May 2017

Price: $400

Key features

Compact & Powerful flash unit with guide number (GN) 45

Dust and moisture-resistant design

LED light for both movies and stills

Micro USB port for software update

Recycle time is approx. 2.5 seconds

Rotate head horizontally 360°

Multi-flash shooting via built-in radio wireless

Sony’s new HVL-F45RM flash enhances the radio-controlled lighting system capabilities of their growing system, offering a compact professional shooting solution when combined with the currently available wireless remote controller FA-WRC1M and receiver FA-WRR1.

The new flash, which is designed to complement the compact bodies of Sony’s E-mount camera lineup including full-frame α7 models, produces a maximum lighting output as expansive as GN45. This ensures sufficient illumination even when shooting with bounce lighting or high-speed-sync (HSS) flash. The radio capabilities of the HVL-F45RM allow it to be used as a transmitter or a receiver at up to 30m (approx. 98 feet), making it an ideal fit for creative lighting with multiple flashes. Additionally, unlike optical flash systems, radio-control flashes do not require a direct line-of-sight between components to function properly, while also minimizing any impact that bright sunlight has on signal transmission and control.

The HVL-F45RM flash has an impressive battery life of up to 210 bursts, and can tilt up to 150o vertically, a complete 360ohorizontally and up to 8o downward to maximize versatility. Usability has been maximized with a new large, bright and highly visible LCD display, an LED light, dust and moisture resistant design3 and a revamped menu system that mimics those of Sony’s newest camera systems.

Product Photo

Specification

DIMENSIONS (APPROX.)

W 2 3/4″ x H 4 1/2″ x D 3 1/2″ (69.4 mm x 113.7 mm x 88.3 mm)

WEIGHT (APPROX.)

11.2 oz (317 g) (only main unit)

TYPE

Auto electronic flash (clip-on type) with pre-flash metering

SHOE TYPE

Multi Interface Shoe.

MAXIMUM GUIDE NUMBER

45 (flash coverage setting 105 mm, ISO100 m)

FLASH COVERAGE

AUTO/MANUAL (24 mm–105 mm) angle of view at 15 mm focal length is also covered with the wide panel

FLASH MODE

TTL/MANUAL/MULTI

FLASH DURATION

Approx. within 1.7 ms (1/1 MANUAL)

COLOR TEMPERATURE

Approx. 5,500 K

FREQUENCY

Approx. 0.1–2.5 seconds (alkaline battery)/Approx. 0.1–2.0 seconds (Ni-MH battery)

REPETITION

Approx. more than 210 times (alkaline battery)/Approx. more than 270 times (Ni-MH battery)

CONTINUOUS FLASH PERFORMANCE

40 flashes at 10 flashes per second

BOUNCE FLASH

Yes

BOUNCE ANGLE

UP 150°(0°/30°/45°/60°/75°/90°/120°/150°) DOWN 8°, Left and right 180°(0°/30°/45°/60°/75°/90°/120°/150°/180°)

TEST FLASH

Yes

FLASH CONTROL

Flash control using pre-flash (P-TTL/ADI)

FLASH COMPENSATION

Yes

POWER LEVEL SWITCHING

22 levels (1/1-1/128) 1/3 steps

HIGH-SPEED SYNC (HSS)

Yes

MODELING FLASH

Yes

BUILT-IN WIDE PANEL

Yes (15 mm)

BUILT-IN BOUNCE SHEET

Yes

RADIO-CONTROLLED WIRELESS FLASH

Yes (commander/receiver)

FREQUENCIES

2.4 GHz band

CHANNELS

14 channels (Auto/Manual)

COMMUNICATION DISTANCE

Approx. 98.43 ft

GROUPS

3 groups (TTL/MANUAL), 5 groups (group flash photography)

MAXIMUM FLASH UNITS

15 units

LIGHTING RATIO CONTROL

3 groups (TTL)

OPTICAL CONTROL WIRELESS FLASH

Yes (controller/remote)

CHANNELS

4 channels

COMMUNICATION DISTANCE

Approx. 16.4 ft

GROUPS

3 groups

LIGHTING RATIO CONTROL

3 groups (TTL)

CENTER LED LUMINANCE INTENSITY

Approx. 400 lx (1.64 ft)/Approx. 100 lx (3.28 ft)

LIGHTING DISTANCE

Approx. 3.28 ft (when recording movies, set to ISO 3200 & F5.6)

FOCAL LENGTH SUPPORTED

35 mm (35 mm-format angle of view)

CONTINUOUS LIGHTING TIME

Approx. 4 hours (with Sony AA-size alkaline battery)

COLOR TEMPERATURE

Approx. 5,500 K

POWER LEVEL SWITCHING

10 steps

AUTO ZOOM CONTROL OPTIMIZED FOR IMAGE SENSOR SIZE

Yes

FLASH DISTRIBUTION SETTING

Yes

AUTO WB ADJUSTMENT WITH COLOR TEMPERATURE INFORMATION

Yes

CUSTOM KEY SETTINGS

Yes

MEMORY SETTINGS

Yes

LCD PANEL

Yes (Dot matrix)

MULTI/MICRO USB TERMINAL

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Four AA-size alkaline or Ni-MH batteries

DUST AND MOISTURE-RESISTANT DESIGN

Yes

What’s In The Box