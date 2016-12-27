The World Press Photo Contest – 2017

The World Press Photo Contest began in 1955 is a Prestigious Photography Competition in Press photography world. For more than 60 years, World Press Photo has encouraged the highest standards in photojournalism. The 2017 contest is now open for entries and will be closed shortly. Entries can only be submitted via the entry website: https://submit.worldpressphoto.org

Time Schedule

6 January 2017: Registration for the contest website closes. All entrants must register by this deadline.

11 January 2017: The contest website closes for entries and judging begins.

13 February 2017: Winners are announced.

World Press Photo



