Tough Fuji Finepix XP120 for Outdoor Adventures

Fujifilm FinePix XP120Product Summary

  • Model name: FinePix XP120
  • Release Date: January 5, 2017
  • Focus Type: Autofocus
  • Color: Blue | Green | Sky Blue | Yellow
  • Availability: Late February 2017
  • Price: $229.95
  • Brochure

Key features

  • 16.4MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor and FUJINON 5x optical zoom lens with 28mm wide-angle setting
  • Four-way protection
    Waterproof up to 65 feet/20 meters, shockproof to 5.7 feet/1.75 meters, freeze proof to 14°F/ -10°C and dust proof
  • Compact lightweight design with 3.0 inch 920K dot high definition LCD monitor with anti-reflective coating
  • Scene Recognition Mode quickly determines the scene before optimizing focus, exposure and shutter speed for best possible results
    Underwater and underwater macro functions available
  • Remote Shooting function: Allows for wireless connection from the XP120 to a smartphone or tablet for remote camera operations such as releasing the shutter or zooming in and out
  • Interval Timer Shooting: Automatically shoot any number of images in set intervals
    Interval can be set to either 5 or 10 minutes, or 15, 30 or 60 seconds
  • Burst Mode up to 10 fps, and Advanced Burst Mode capable of shooting at up to 60 fps
  • Time Lapse Video: Automatically converts images taken with interval timer to video
    Frame rates of 10fps, 30fps or 60 fps can be selected along with three different types of movie size, including full HD.  Allows for capturing transitions in nature from a stationary point, such as sunsets or opening flowers
  • Wireless LAN connectivity, Smartphone Transfer and the FUJIFILM Camera Remote app
    Transfer photos and videos from the XP120 to your smartphone or tablet, or directly to the Instax Share SP-2 Printer for quick, high-quality prints
  • Cinemagraph mode: produces still images with moving elements
  • Motion Panorama 360° function for superb panoramic shots, and the Advanced Filter function to create advanced artistic effects with ease
    Select from 11 filters when taking pictures or 7 filters during video recording
  • Records smooth Full HD video at 1080/60p with a dedicated movie button
  • Wind Filter Setting: reduces wind noise which is often a problem with outdoor movie recording

Fujifilm has announced new FinePix XP120, with a 16.4MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor and a large 3.0 inch LCD monitor in a compact body. The new FinePix XP120 is waterproof to 65 feet \ 20 meters, shockproof to 5.7 feet \ 1.75meters, freeze proof to 14°F \ -10°C and dust proof. The XP120 is equipped with a FUJINON lens that provides unique color reproduction technology and advanced sharpness to deliver outstanding image quality, making it an ideal choice for a wide variety of shooting situations in rugged environments.

FinePix XP120 Delivers Four-Way Rugged Protection

The XP120 is waterproof to 65 feet \ 20 meters, shockproof to 5.7 feet \ 1.75 meters, freeze proof to 14°F \ -10°C and dust proof and is designed for ease of use in outdoor activities. The XP120 features an improved grip design for firm one-handed holding and a double-locking mechanism for the battery compartment.  There is no need to worry about water, sand or short drops, making it the perfect first camera for children when on a fun adventure.

High Performance Sensor and Lens for Sharp Images

The XP120 is equipped with a 16.4MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor and FUJINON 5x optical zoom lens that includes a 28mm wide-angle setting for sweeping landscape and scenic shots. The optical zoom range can be doubled to 10x with Intelligent Digital Zoom technology, while the camera’s optical image stabilization function ensures that any effects from camera shake are minimized.

Compact and lightweight design with a large 3.0-inch 920K-dot LCD monitor

The new compact XP120 has a large 3.0 inch 920K-dot high definition LCD monitor with anti-reflective coating in its lightweight body making it perfect for outdoor activities. The monitor inhibits light reflection so you are able to comfortably check composition and pictures taken under bright daylight or underwater. The operation buttons on the new XP120 were created in pursuit of optimal size and position, enabling smooth operation even while wearing gloves or holding with one hand. And, the battery compartment is designed with a double-locking mechanism that requires two-stage operation to lock and unlock the lid.

Extensive Shooting Functions with an All New “Cinemagraph” for Artistic Expression

The XP120 offers an all-new Cinemagraph mode that produces still images with moving elements. Cinemagraph is a novel photographic approach that creates an image somewhere between a still and video, which makes a stark contrast against the rest of the still image so that it appears as if time has been frozen. Additional features that aid versatile artistic expressions include Burst Mode of up to 10 fps, smooth full HD video recording of 60 fps, and time-lapse recording which is useful for fixed-point observation of scenes such as sunsets and flowers opening.

Product Photo

Fujifilm FinePix XP120

Fujifilm FinePix XP120

Fujifilm FinePix XP120

fujifilm-finepix-xp120-08

Fujifilm FinePix XP120

Fujifilm FinePix XP120

Specification

Model name FinePix XP120
Number of effective pixels 16.4 megapixels
Image sensor 1/2.3-inch CMOS with primary color filter
Total number of pixels: 16.76 million pixels
Storage media Internal memory (approx. 96MB)
SD / SDHC / SDXC memory card *1
File format
still image
JPEG (Exif Ver 2.3)*2
(Design rule for Camera File system compliant / DPOF-compatible)
movie
Movie File Format : MOV
Movie Video Compression : H.264
Audio : Linear PCM Monaural
Number of recorded pixels L : (4:3) 4608 x 3456 / (3:2) 4608 x 3072 / (16:9) 4608 x 2592 / (1:1) 3456 x 3456
M : (4:3) 3264 x 2448 / (3:2) 3264 x 2176 / (16:9) 3264 x 1840 / (1:1) 2432 x 2432
S : (4:3) 2048 x 1536 / (3:2) 2304 x 1536 / (16:9) 1920 x 1080 / (1:1) 1728 x 1728<Motion Panorama>
360° Vertical : 11520 x 1632 Horizontal : 11520 x 1088
180° Vertical : 5760 x 1632 Horizontal : 5760 x 1088
120° Vertical : 3840 x 1632 Horizontal : 3840 x 1088
Lens
name
Fujinon 5x optical zoom lens
focal length
f=5.0mm – 25.0mm, equivalent to 28 – 140mm on a 35mm format
full-aperture
F3.9 (Wide) – F4.9 (Telephoto)
constitution
13 elements in 11 groups
(includes 4 aspherical elements)
Digital zoom Intelligent digital zoom : approx. 2x (up to approx. 10x, with 5x optical zoom)
Aperture F3.9 / F6.2 (Wide)
F4.9 / F8.0 (Telephoto)
Focus distance
(from lens surface)
Normal
  • Wide : approx. 60cm to infinity / 1.9 ft. to infinity
  • Telephoto : approx. 1.0m to infinity / 3.2 ft. to infinity
Macro
  • Wide : approx. 9cm – 2.0m / 3.5 in. – 6.5 ft.
  • Telephoto : approx. 1.0m – 3.0m / 3.2 ft. – 9.8 ft.
Sensitivity AUTO / AUTO(400) / AUTO(800) / AUTO(1600)
Equivalent to ISO 100 / 200 / 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 / 6400*(Standard Output Sensitivity)

  • *ISO 6400 is effective in image size M or S.
Exposure control TTL 256-zone metering
Exposure mode Programmed AE
Shooting modes Portrait, Landscape, Sport, Night, Night (Tripod), Sunset, Snow, Beach, Under water, Under water (Macro), Party, Flower, Text
Image stabilizer CMOS shift type
Face detection Yes
Exposure compensation -2.0EV – +2.0EV 1/3EV step
Shutter speed (Auto mode) 1/4 sec. to 1/2000 sec., (All other modes) 4 sec. to 1/2000 sec.
Continuous shooting
TOP
H : approx. 10 fps max. 10 frames (Size L, M) / max, 20 frames (size S)
M : approx. 5.0 fps max. 10 frames (Size L, M) / max, 20 frames (size S)
L : approx. 3.0 fps max. 10 frames (Size L, M) / max, 40 frames (size S)
SH : approx. 60 fps max. 70 frames (Size S 16:9 only)
LAST
H : approx. 10 fps max. 10 frames (Size L, M) / max, 20 frames (size S)
M : approx. 5.0 fps max. 10 frames (Size L, M) / max, 20 frames (size S)
L : approx. 3.0 fps max. 10 frames (Size L, M) / max, 20 frames (size S)
  • *Use a card with SD Speed Class with class 10 or higher.
  • *The frame rate and the recorded number of frames varies with shooting conditions.
Auto bracketing
Focus
mode
Single AF / Continuous AF
type
TTL contrast AF, AF assist illuminator available
AF frame selection
Center / Multi / Tracking
White balance Automatic scene recognition

Preset
Fine, Shade, Fluorescent light (Daylight), Fluorescent light (Warm White), Fluorescent light (Cool White), Incandescent light, Under water
Self-timer 10 sec. / 2 sec. delay, Group Timer
Interval shooting Yes
Time-lapse movie Yes
Flash Auto flash (i-flash)
Effective range : (ISO AUTO)

Normal
  • Wide : approx. 70cm – 4.4m / 2.3 ft. – 14.4 ft.
  • Telephoto : approx. 1.0m – 3.8m / 3.2 ft. – 12.4 ft.
Macro
  • Wide : approx. 30cm – 2.0m / 1.0 ft. – 6.5 ft.
  • Telephoto : approx. 1.0m – 3.0m / 3.2 ft. – 9.8 ft.
Flash modes
Red-eye removal OFF
Auto, Forced Flash, Suppressed Flash, Slow Synchro.
Red-eye removal ON
Red-eye Reduction Auto, Red-eye Reduction & Forced Flash, Suppressed Flash, Red-eye Reduction & Slow Synchro.
Hot shoe
LCD monitor 3.0-inch, approx. 920K-dot, TFT color LCD monitor, approx. 97% coverage for shooting, 100% for playing back
Movie recording Full HD 1920 x 1080 60p / 30p (max 29 min)
HD 1280 x 720 60p
640 x 480 30p
with monaural sound, Wind filter.
Zoom function can be used.

  • *Use a card with SD Speed Class with class 10 or higher.
Photography functions SR AUTO, Program AE, Cinemagraph, Action camera mode, Pro low-light, HDR, Natural Light& with Flash, High Speed movie(120/240 fps), Advanced Filter for still image : Toy camera / Miniature/ Pop color / High-key / Low-key / Dynamic tone / Soft Focus/ Cross Screen/ Fish-eye / Partial color / Sketch, Advanced filter for movie : Toy camera / Pop color / High-key / Low-key / Fish-eye / Partial color, Framing guide Frame No. memory, Date stamp, Motion panorama360, Automatic LCD brightness adjustment
Playback functions Multi-frame playback (with microthumbnail), Protect, Crop, Resize, Slide show, Image rotate, Photobook assist, Image search, Red eye removal, Copy, Print order(DPOF), Wireless communication, PC auto save, Favorites, Panorama, Erase selected frames, Movie edit, Create cinemagraph
Wireless transmitter (standard)
standard
IEEE 802.11b / g / n (standard wireless protocol)
access mode
Infrastructure
Wireless function Geotagging / Wireless communication (Image transfer) / View & Obtain Images / Remote camera shooting / PC Autosave / instax Printer Print
Other functions Exif Print, 35 languages selection, Time difference, Silent mode
Dust proof: IP6X
Water proof: IPX8　(up to 20.0m, within 120min.)
Anti-shock: Method;MIL-STD-810F-516.5 Fuji’s standard;1.75m
Terminal
Video output
Digital interface
Micro USB 2.0 High-speed
HDMI output
HDMI Micro connector (Type D)
Power supply Li-ion battery NP-45S (included)
Dimensions 109.6mm (W) x 71.0mm (H) x 27.8mm (D) / 4.3 in. (W) x 2.7 in. (H) x 1.0 in. (D)

  • *excluding projections.
Weight Approx. 203g / 7.1 oz. (including battery and memory card)
Approx. 186g / 6.5 oz. (excluding battery and memory card)
Operating Temperature -10°C – +40°C (+14°F – +104°F)
Operating Humidity 10% – 80% (no condensation)
Guide to the number of available frames for battery operation*3 Approx. 210 frames (AUTO mode)
Accessories included Li-ion battery NP-45S
AC Power adapter AC-5VF
USB cable
Hand strap
Owner’s manual

