Tough Fuji Finepix XP120 for Outdoor Adventures

Product Summary
- Model name: FinePix XP120
- Release Date: January 5, 2017
- Focus Type: Autofocus
- Color: Blue | Green | Sky Blue | Yellow
- Availability: Late February 2017
- Price: $229.95
- Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Brochure
Key features
- 16.4MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor and FUJINON 5x optical zoom lens with 28mm wide-angle setting
- Four-way protection
Waterproof up to 65 feet/20 meters, shockproof to 5.7 feet/1.75 meters, freeze proof to 14°F/ -10°C and dust proof
- Compact lightweight design with 3.0 inch 920K dot high definition LCD monitor with anti-reflective coating
- Scene Recognition Mode quickly determines the scene before optimizing focus, exposure and shutter speed for best possible results
Underwater and underwater macro functions available
- Remote Shooting function: Allows for wireless connection from the XP120 to a smartphone or tablet for remote camera operations such as releasing the shutter or zooming in and out
- Interval Timer Shooting: Automatically shoot any number of images in set intervals
Interval can be set to either 5 or 10 minutes, or 15, 30 or 60 seconds
- Burst Mode up to 10 fps, and Advanced Burst Mode capable of shooting at up to 60 fps
- Time Lapse Video: Automatically converts images taken with interval timer to video
Frame rates of 10fps, 30fps or 60 fps can be selected along with three different types of movie size, including full HD. Allows for capturing transitions in nature from a stationary point, such as sunsets or opening flowers
- Wireless LAN connectivity, Smartphone Transfer and the FUJIFILM Camera Remote app
Transfer photos and videos from the XP120 to your smartphone or tablet, or directly to the Instax Share SP-2 Printer for quick, high-quality prints
- Cinemagraph mode: produces still images with moving elements
- Motion Panorama 360° function for superb panoramic shots, and the Advanced Filter function to create advanced artistic effects with ease
Select from 11 filters when taking pictures or 7 filters during video recording
- Records smooth Full HD video at 1080/60p with a dedicated movie button
- Wind Filter Setting: reduces wind noise which is often a problem with outdoor movie recording
Fujifilm has announced new FinePix XP120, with a 16.4MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor and a large 3.0 inch LCD monitor in a compact body. The new FinePix XP120 is waterproof to 65 feet \ 20 meters, shockproof to 5.7 feet \ 1.75meters, freeze proof to 14°F \ -10°C and dust proof. The XP120 is equipped with a FUJINON lens that provides unique color reproduction technology and advanced sharpness to deliver outstanding image quality, making it an ideal choice for a wide variety of shooting situations in rugged environments.
FinePix XP120 Delivers Four-Way Rugged Protection
The XP120 is waterproof to 65 feet \ 20 meters, shockproof to 5.7 feet \ 1.75 meters, freeze proof to 14°F \ -10°C and dust proof and is designed for ease of use in outdoor activities. The XP120 features an improved grip design for firm one-handed holding and a double-locking mechanism for the battery compartment. There is no need to worry about water, sand or short drops, making it the perfect first camera for children when on a fun adventure.
High Performance Sensor and Lens for Sharp Images
The XP120 is equipped with a 16.4MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor and FUJINON 5x optical zoom lens that includes a 28mm wide-angle setting for sweeping landscape and scenic shots. The optical zoom range can be doubled to 10x with Intelligent Digital Zoom technology, while the camera’s optical image stabilization function ensures that any effects from camera shake are minimized.
Compact and lightweight design with a large 3.0-inch 920K-dot LCD monitor
The new compact XP120 has a large 3.0 inch 920K-dot high definition LCD monitor with anti-reflective coating in its lightweight body making it perfect for outdoor activities. The monitor inhibits light reflection so you are able to comfortably check composition and pictures taken under bright daylight or underwater. The operation buttons on the new XP120 were created in pursuit of optimal size and position, enabling smooth operation even while wearing gloves or holding with one hand. And, the battery compartment is designed with a double-locking mechanism that requires two-stage operation to lock and unlock the lid.
Extensive Shooting Functions with an All New “Cinemagraph” for Artistic Expression
The XP120 offers an all-new Cinemagraph mode that produces still images with moving elements. Cinemagraph is a novel photographic approach that creates an image somewhere between a still and video, which makes a stark contrast against the rest of the still image so that it appears as if time has been frozen. Additional features that aid versatile artistic expressions include Burst Mode of up to 10 fps, smooth full HD video recording of 60 fps, and time-lapse recording which is useful for fixed-point observation of scenes such as sunsets and flowers opening.
Product Photo
Specification
|Model name
|FinePix XP120
|Number of effective pixels
|16.4 megapixels
|Image sensor
|1/2.3-inch CMOS with primary color filter
Total number of pixels: 16.76 million pixels
|Storage media
|Internal memory (approx. 96MB)
SD / SDHC / SDXC memory card *1
|File format
|
|Number of recorded pixels
|L : (4:3) 4608 x 3456 / (3:2) 4608 x 3072 / (16:9) 4608 x 2592 / (1:1) 3456 x 3456
M : (4:3) 3264 x 2448 / (3:2) 3264 x 2176 / (16:9) 3264 x 1840 / (1:1) 2432 x 2432
S : (4:3) 2048 x 1536 / (3:2) 2304 x 1536 / (16:9) 1920 x 1080 / (1:1) 1728 x 1728<Motion Panorama>
360° Vertical : 11520 x 1632 Horizontal : 11520 x 1088
180° Vertical : 5760 x 1632 Horizontal : 5760 x 1088
120° Vertical : 3840 x 1632 Horizontal : 3840 x 1088
|Lens
|
|Digital zoom
|Intelligent digital zoom : approx. 2x (up to approx. 10x, with 5x optical zoom)
|Aperture
|F3.9 / F6.2 (Wide)
F4.9 / F8.0 (Telephoto)
|Focus distance
(from lens surface)
|
|Sensitivity
|AUTO / AUTO(400) / AUTO(800) / AUTO(1600)
Equivalent to ISO 100 / 200 / 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 / 6400*(Standard Output Sensitivity)
|Exposure control
|TTL 256-zone metering
|Exposure mode
|Programmed AE
|Shooting modes
|Portrait, Landscape, Sport, Night, Night (Tripod), Sunset, Snow, Beach, Under water, Under water (Macro), Party, Flower, Text
|Image stabilizer
|CMOS shift type
|Face detection
|Yes
|Exposure compensation
|-2.0EV – +2.0EV 1/3EV step
|Shutter speed
|(Auto mode) 1/4 sec. to 1/2000 sec., (All other modes) 4 sec. to 1/2000 sec.
|Continuous shooting
|
|Auto bracketing
|–
|Focus
|
|White balance
|Automatic scene recognition
|Self-timer
|10 sec. / 2 sec. delay, Group Timer
|Interval shooting
|Yes
|Time-lapse movie
|Yes
|Flash
|Auto flash (i-flash)
Effective range : (ISO AUTO)
|Flash modes
|
|Hot shoe
|–
|LCD monitor
|3.0-inch, approx. 920K-dot, TFT color LCD monitor, approx. 97% coverage for shooting, 100% for playing back
|Movie recording
|Full HD 1920 x 1080 60p / 30p (max 29 min)
HD 1280 x 720 60p
640 x 480 30p
with monaural sound, Wind filter.
Zoom function can be used.
|Photography functions
|SR AUTO, Program AE, Cinemagraph, Action camera mode, Pro low-light, HDR, Natural Light& with Flash, High Speed movie(120/240 fps), Advanced Filter for still image : Toy camera / Miniature/ Pop color / High-key / Low-key / Dynamic tone / Soft Focus/ Cross Screen/ Fish-eye / Partial color / Sketch, Advanced filter for movie : Toy camera / Pop color / High-key / Low-key / Fish-eye / Partial color, Framing guide Frame No. memory, Date stamp, Motion panorama360, Automatic LCD brightness adjustment
|Playback functions
|Multi-frame playback (with microthumbnail), Protect, Crop, Resize, Slide show, Image rotate, Photobook assist, Image search, Red eye removal, Copy, Print order(DPOF), Wireless communication, PC auto save, Favorites, Panorama, Erase selected frames, Movie edit, Create cinemagraph
|Wireless transmitter (standard)
|
|Wireless function
|Geotagging / Wireless communication (Image transfer) / View & Obtain Images / Remote camera shooting / PC Autosave / instax Printer Print
|Other functions
|Exif Print, 35 languages selection, Time difference, Silent mode
Dust proof: IP6X
Water proof: IPX8 (up to 20.0m, within 120min.)
Anti-shock: Method;MIL-STD-810F-516.5 Fuji’s standard;1.75m
|Terminal
|
|Power supply
|Li-ion battery NP-45S (included)
|Dimensions
|109.6mm (W) x 71.0mm (H) x 27.8mm (D) / 4.3 in. (W) x 2.7 in. (H) x 1.0 in. (D)
|Weight
|Approx. 203g / 7.1 oz. (including battery and memory card)
Approx. 186g / 6.5 oz. (excluding battery and memory card)
|Operating Temperature
|-10°C – +40°C (+14°F – +104°F)
|Operating Humidity
|10% – 80% (no condensation)
|Guide to the number of available frames for battery operation*3
|Approx. 210 frames (AUTO mode)
|Accessories included
|Li-ion battery NP-45S
AC Power adapter AC-5VF
USB cable
Hand strap
Owner’s manual