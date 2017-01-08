Tough Fuji Finepix XP120 for Outdoor Adventures

Product Summary

Model name: FinePix XP120

Release Date: January 5, 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus

Color: Blue | Green | Sky Blue | Yellow

Availability: Late February 2017

Price: $229.95

Key features

16.4MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor and FUJINON 5x optical zoom lens with 28mm wide-angle setting

Four-way protection

Waterproof up to 65 feet/20 meters, shockproof to 5.7 feet/1.75 meters, freeze proof to 14°F/ -10°C and dust proof

Compact lightweight design with 3.0 inch 920K dot high definition LCD monitor with anti-reflective coating

Scene Recognition Mode quickly determines the scene before optimizing focus, exposure and shutter speed for best possible results

Underwater and underwater macro functions available

Remote Shooting function: Allows for wireless connection from the XP120 to a smartphone or tablet for remote camera operations such as releasing the shutter or zooming in and out

Interval Timer Shooting: Automatically shoot any number of images in set intervals

Interval can be set to either 5 or 10 minutes, or 15, 30 or 60 seconds

Burst Mode up to 10 fps, and Advanced Burst Mode capable of shooting at up to 60 fps

Time Lapse Video: Automatically converts images taken with interval timer to video

Frame rates of 10fps, 30fps or 60 fps can be selected along with three different types of movie size, including full HD. Allows for capturing transitions in nature from a stationary point, such as sunsets or opening flowers

Wireless LAN connectivity, Smartphone Transfer and the FUJIFILM Camera Remote app

Transfer photos and videos from the XP120 to your smartphone or tablet, or directly to the Instax Share SP-2 Printer for quick, high-quality prints

Cinemagraph mode: produces still images with moving elements

Motion Panorama 360° function for superb panoramic shots, and the Advanced Filter function to create advanced artistic effects with ease

Select from 11 filters when taking pictures or 7 filters during video recording

Records smooth Full HD video at 1080/60p with a dedicated movie button

Wind Filter Setting: reduces wind noise which is often a problem with outdoor movie recording

Fujifilm has announced new FinePix XP120, with a 16.4MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor and a large 3.0 inch LCD monitor in a compact body. The new FinePix XP120 is waterproof to 65 feet \ 20 meters, shockproof to 5.7 feet \ 1.75meters, freeze proof to 14°F \ -10°C and dust proof. The XP120 is equipped with a FUJINON lens that provides unique color reproduction technology and advanced sharpness to deliver outstanding image quality, making it an ideal choice for a wide variety of shooting situations in rugged environments.

FinePix XP120 Delivers Four-Way Rugged Protection

The XP120 is waterproof to 65 feet \ 20 meters, shockproof to 5.7 feet \ 1.75 meters, freeze proof to 14°F \ -10°C and dust proof and is designed for ease of use in outdoor activities. The XP120 features an improved grip design for firm one-handed holding and a double-locking mechanism for the battery compartment. There is no need to worry about water, sand or short drops, making it the perfect first camera for children when on a fun adventure.

High Performance Sensor and Lens for Sharp Images

The XP120 is equipped with a 16.4MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor and FUJINON 5x optical zoom lens that includes a 28mm wide-angle setting for sweeping landscape and scenic shots. The optical zoom range can be doubled to 10x with Intelligent Digital Zoom technology, while the camera’s optical image stabilization function ensures that any effects from camera shake are minimized.

Compact and lightweight design with a large 3.0-inch 920K-dot LCD monitor

The new compact XP120 has a large 3.0 inch 920K-dot high definition LCD monitor with anti-reflective coating in its lightweight body making it perfect for outdoor activities. The monitor inhibits light reflection so you are able to comfortably check composition and pictures taken under bright daylight or underwater. The operation buttons on the new XP120 were created in pursuit of optimal size and position, enabling smooth operation even while wearing gloves or holding with one hand. And, the battery compartment is designed with a double-locking mechanism that requires two-stage operation to lock and unlock the lid.

Extensive Shooting Functions with an All New “Cinemagraph” for Artistic Expression

The XP120 offers an all-new Cinemagraph mode that produces still images with moving elements. Cinemagraph is a novel photographic approach that creates an image somewhere between a still and video, which makes a stark contrast against the rest of the still image so that it appears as if time has been frozen. Additional features that aid versatile artistic expressions include Burst Mode of up to 10 fps, smooth full HD video recording of 60 fps, and time-lapse recording which is useful for fixed-point observation of scenes such as sunsets and flowers opening.

Specification