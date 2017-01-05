Ultra-slim Canon IXUS 190 with 10x Zoom Announced

Product Summary
- Model name: Canon IXUS 190
- Release Date: 4th January 2017
- Focus Type: Autofocus
- Color: Black | Silver | Blue
- Availability: February 2017
- Price: £149.99 | €219.99
Key features
- 20.0 Megapixel CCD sensor with DIGIC 4+ Processor
- Focal length 35 mm equivalent 24 – 240 mm
- ISO Sensitivity: 100 – 1600
- Movie recording 1280 x 720 @ 25 fps with one touch of a button
- Focus on the style with an easy, ultra-slim IXUS
- Seamless connectivity to share and shoot remotely
- Creative and easy with point and shoot simplicity
Product Photo
Specification
|IXUS 190
|IMAGE SENSOR
|Type
|1/2.3 type CCD
|Effective Pixels
|Approx. 20.0M [14]
|Effective / Total Pixels
|Approx. 20.5M
|IMAGE PROCESSOR
|Type
|DIGIC 4+
|LENS
|Focal Length
|4.3 – 43.0 mm (35 mm equivalent: 24 – 240 mm)
|Zoom
|Optical 10x ZoomPlus 20x Digital approx. 4x
Combined approx. 40x [1]
|Maximum f/number
|f/3.0 – f/6.9
|Construction
|9 elements in 7 groups
(1 double-sided aspherical lens)
|Image Stabilisation
|Yes (lens shift-type), approx. 2.5-stop [13]. Intelligent IS plus Enhanced Dynamic IS
|FOCUSING
|Type
|TTL
|AF System/ Points
|AiAF (Face Detection / 9-point), 1-point AF (fixed to centre)
|AF Modes
|Single, Continuous, Servo AF/AE, Tracking AF [6]
|AF Assist Beam
|Yes
|Closest Focusing Distance
|1 cm (W) from front of lens in Macro
|EXPOSURE CONTROL
|Metering modes
|Evaluative (linked to Face Detection AF frame), Centre-weighted average, Spot (centre)
|Exposure Compensation
|+/- 2 EV in 1/3 stop increments
i-Contrast for automatic dynamic range correction
|ISO sensitivity
|AUTO, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600
AUTO ISO: 100 – 800
|SHUTTER
|Speed
|1 – 1/2000 s (Auto Mode)
15 – 1/2000 s (total range – varies by shooting mode)
|WHITE BALANCE
|Type
|TTL
|Settings
|Auto (including Face Detection WB), Daylight, Cloudy, Light bulb, Fluorescent, Fluorescent H, Custom
|LCD MONITOR
|Monitor
|6.8 cm (2.7″) LCD (TFT), approx. 230,000 dots
|Coverage
|Approx. 100%
|Brightness
|Adjustable to one of five levels.
Quick-bright LCD available via holding INFO Button
|FLASH
|Modes
|Auto, Manual Flash On / Off, Slow Synchro
|Slow Sync Speed
|Yes. Fastest speed 1/2000 s
|Red-Eye Reduction
|Yes
|Flash Exposure Compensation
|Face Detection FE
|Built-in Flash Range
|50 cm – 4.0 m (W) / 1.0 – 2.0 m (T)
|External Flash
|Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2
|SHOOTING
|Modes
|Smart Auto (32 scenes detected), P, Portrait, FaceSelf-Timer, Low Light (5.0 MP), Fish-eye Effect, Miniature Effect, Toy Camera Effect, Monochrome, Super Vivid, Poster Effect, Fireworks, Long Shutter
Easy Auto activated by default
|Drive modes
|Single, Continuous, Self-Timer
|Continuous Shooting
|Approx. 0.8 shots/s
Low Light Mode (5.0 MP): Approx. 2.2 shots/s
(all speeds are until memory card becomes full) [3] [4]
|RECORDING PIXELS / COMPRESSION
|Image Size
|4:3 – (L) 5152 x 3864, (M1) 3648 x 2736, (M2) 2048 x 1536, (S) 640 x 480
16:9/ W – (L) 5152 x 2896
Resize option available in playback
|Compression
|Fine
|Movies
|(HD) 1280 x 720, 25 fps, (L) 640 x 480, 29.97 fps
|Movie Length
|(HD) Up to 4 GB or 29 min 59 s [7]
(L) up to 4 GB or 1 hour [4]
|FILE TYPES
|Still Image Type
|JPEG compression, (Exif 2.3 [Exif Print] compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system, Digital Print Order Format [DPOF] Version 1.1 compliant
|Movies
|MP4 [Video: MPEG4-AVC / H.264, Audio: MPEG4 AAC-LC (monaural)]
|OTHER FEATURES
|GPS
|GPS via mobile (via Canon Camera Connect app with compatible smart devices)
|Red-Eye Correction
|Yes
|Intelligent Orientation Sensor
|Yes, with Auto Rotate
|Histogram
|Yes, during playback
|Playback zoom
|Approx. 2x – 10x
|Self Timer
|Approx. 2, 10 s or Custom
|Menu Languages
|English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Finnish, Italian, Greek, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, Spanish, Ukrainian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, Chinese (traditional), Japanese, Korean, Thai, Arabic, Romanian, Farsi, Hindi, Malay, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Hebrew
|INTERFACE
|Computer
|Hi-Speed USB composite connector (Mini-B compatible)
|Other
|A/V output, composite connector (PAL/NTSC)
|Computer/Other
|Wi-Fi (IEEE802.11b/g/n), (2.4 GHz only), with Dynamic NFC support [11]
|MEMORY CARD
|Type
|SD, SDHC, SDXC
|SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM
|PC & Macintosh
|Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1 [18]
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
For Wi-Fi connection to a PC: Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10
For Image Transfer Utility: Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
|SOFTWARE
|Other
|CameraWindow DC Map Utility
Image Transfer Utility
Camera Connect app available on iOS and Android devices
|POWER SOURCE
|Batteries
|Rechargeable Li-ion Battery NB-11L / NB-11LH (NB-11L battery and charger supplied)
|Battery life
|Approx. 190 shots
Eco Mode: Approx. 245 shots Playback Mode: Approx. 240 min
|ACCESSORIES
|Cases / Straps
|Soft Case DCC-1320 Soft Case DCC-1370
|Flash
|Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2
|Power Supply & Battery Chargers
|Battery Charger CB-2LFE / CB-2LDE Rechargeable Li-ion Battery NB-11L/ NB-11LH
|Other
|Canon AV Cable AVC-DC400 Interface cable IFC-400PCU
|PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|Operating Environment
|0 – 40 °C, 10 – 90% humidity
|Dimensions (WxHxD)
|95.3 x 56.8 x 23.6 mm
|Weight
|Approx. 137 g (including battery and memory card)
|
All data is based on Canon standard testing methods (according to CIPA Standards) except where indicated.
|Subject to change without notice.
|[1] Depending on the image size selected
|[3] Under conditions where the flash does not fire
|[4] Depending on memory card speed / capacity / compression setting.
|[6] Some settings limit availability
|[7] The following Speed Class memory cards are required for maximum record time: (HD) 1280 x 720 Speed Class 4 or above. (Full HD) 1920 x 1080 Speed Class 6 or above. (iFrame) 1280 x 720 Speed Class 6 or above.
|[11] Wi-Fi use may be restricted in certain countries or regions. Wi-Fi support varies by device and region. For more information visit www.canon- europe.com/wirelesscompacts
|[13] Values at maximum optical focal length. Cameras whose focal length exceeds 350 mm (35 mm equivalent) are measured at 350 mm.
|[14] Image processing may cause a decrease in the number of pixels
|[18] Software applications compatible with Windows 10 in Windows 10 Desktop Mode only