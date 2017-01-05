Ultra-slim Canon IXUS 190 with 10x Zoom Announced

Canon IXUS 190Product Summary

  • Model name: Canon IXUS 190
  • Release Date: 4th January 2017
  • Focus Type: Autofocus
  • Color: Black | Silver | Blue
  • Availability: February 2017
  • Price: £149.99 | €219.99

Key features

  • 20.0 Megapixel CCD sensor with DIGIC 4+ Processor
  • Focal length 35 mm equivalent 24 – 240 mm
  • ISO Sensitivity: 100 – 1600
  • Movie recording 1280 x 720 @ 25 fps with one touch of a button
  • Focus on the style with an easy, ultra-slim IXUS
  • Seamless connectivity to share and shoot remotely
  • Creative and easy with point and shoot simplicity

Product Photo

Canon IXUS 190

Canon IXUS 190

Canon IXUS 190

Canon IXUS 190

Specification

IXUS 190
IMAGE SENSOR
Type 1/2.3 type CCD
Effective Pixels Approx. 20.0M [14]
Effective / Total Pixels Approx. 20.5M
IMAGE PROCESSOR
Type DIGIC 4+
LENS
Focal Length 4.3 – 43.0 mm (35 mm equivalent: 24 – 240 mm)
Zoom Optical 10x ZoomPlus 20x Digital approx. 4x

Combined approx. 40x [1]
Maximum f/number f/3.0 – f/6.9
Construction 9 elements in 7 groups

(1 double-sided aspherical lens)
Image Stabilisation Yes (lens shift-type), approx. 2.5-stop [13]. Intelligent IS plus Enhanced Dynamic IS
FOCUSING
Type TTL
AF System/ Points AiAF (Face Detection / 9-point), 1-point AF (fixed to centre)
AF Modes Single, Continuous, Servo AF/AE, Tracking AF [6]
AF Assist Beam Yes
Closest Focusing Distance 1 cm (W) from front of lens in Macro
EXPOSURE CONTROL
Metering modes Evaluative (linked to Face Detection AF frame), Centre-weighted average, Spot (centre)
Exposure  Compensation +/- 2 EV in 1/3 stop increments

i-Contrast for automatic dynamic range correction
ISO sensitivity AUTO, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600

 

AUTO ISO: 100 – 800
SHUTTER
Speed 1 – 1/2000 s (Auto Mode)

15 – 1/2000 s (total range – varies by shooting mode)
WHITE BALANCE
Type TTL
Settings Auto (including Face Detection WB), Daylight, Cloudy, Light bulb, Fluorescent, Fluorescent H, Custom
LCD MONITOR
Monitor 6.8 cm (2.7″) LCD (TFT), approx. 230,000 dots
Coverage Approx. 100%
Brightness Adjustable to one of five levels.

Quick-bright LCD available via holding INFO Button
FLASH
Modes Auto, Manual Flash On / Off, Slow Synchro
Slow Sync Speed Yes. Fastest speed 1/2000 s
Red-Eye Reduction Yes
Flash Exposure Compensation Face Detection FE
Built-in Flash Range 50 cm – 4.0 m (W) / 1.0 – 2.0 m (T)
External Flash Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2
SHOOTING
Modes Smart Auto (32 scenes detected), P, Portrait, FaceSelf-Timer, Low Light (5.0 MP), Fish-eye Effect, Miniature Effect, Toy Camera Effect, Monochrome, Super Vivid, Poster Effect, Fireworks, Long Shutter

 

Easy Auto activated by default
Drive modes Single, Continuous, Self-Timer
Continuous  Shooting Approx. 0.8 shots/s

Low Light Mode (5.0 MP): Approx. 2.2 shots/s

(all speeds are until memory card becomes full) [3] [4]
RECORDING PIXELS / COMPRESSION
Image Size 4:3 – (L) 5152 x 3864, (M1) 3648 x 2736, (M2) 2048 x 1536, (S) 640 x 480

16:9/ W – (L) 5152 x 2896

 

Resize option available in playback
Compression Fine
Movies (HD) 1280 x 720, 25 fps, (L) 640 x 480, 29.97 fps
Movie Length (HD) Up to 4 GB or 29 min 59 s [7]

(L) up to 4 GB or 1 hour [4]
FILE TYPES
Still Image Type JPEG compression, (Exif 2.3 [Exif Print] compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system, Digital Print Order Format [DPOF] Version 1.1 compliant
Movies MP4 [Video: MPEG4-AVC / H.264, Audio: MPEG4 AAC-LC (monaural)]
OTHER FEATURES
GPS GPS via mobile (via Canon Camera Connect app with compatible smart devices)
Red-Eye Correction Yes
Intelligent Orientation Sensor Yes, with Auto Rotate
Histogram Yes, during playback
Playback zoom Approx. 2x – 10x
Self Timer Approx. 2, 10 s or Custom
Menu Languages English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Finnish, Italian, Greek, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, Spanish, Ukrainian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, Chinese (traditional), Japanese, Korean, Thai, Arabic, Romanian, Farsi, Hindi, Malay, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Hebrew

 

 

INTERFACE
Computer Hi-Speed USB composite connector (Mini-B compatible)
Other A/V output, composite connector (PAL/NTSC)
Computer/Other Wi-Fi (IEEE802.11b/g/n), (2.4 GHz only), with Dynamic NFC support [11]
MEMORY CARD
Type SD, SDHC, SDXC
SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM
PC & Macintosh Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1 [18]

Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12

 

For Wi-Fi connection to a PC: Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1

Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10

 

For Image Transfer Utility: Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1

Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
SOFTWARE
Other CameraWindow DC Map Utility

Image Transfer Utility

 

Camera Connect app available on iOS and Android devices
POWER SOURCE
Batteries Rechargeable Li-ion Battery NB-11L / NB-11LH (NB-11L battery and charger supplied)
Battery life Approx. 190 shots

 

Eco Mode: Approx. 245 shots Playback Mode: Approx. 240 min
ACCESSORIES
Cases / Straps Soft Case DCC-1320 Soft Case DCC-1370
Flash Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2
Power Supply & Battery Chargers Battery Charger CB-2LFE / CB-2LDE Rechargeable Li-ion Battery NB-11L/ NB-11LH
Other Canon AV Cable AVC-DC400 Interface cable IFC-400PCU
PHYSICAL  SPECIFICATIONS
Operating  Environment 0 – 40 °C, 10 – 90% humidity
Dimensions (WxHxD) 95.3 x 56.8 x 23.6 mm
Weight Approx. 137 g (including battery and memory card)
 

All data is based on Canon standard testing methods (according to CIPA Standards) except where indicated.
Subject to change without notice.
[1] Depending on the image size selected
[3] Under conditions where the flash does not fire
[4] Depending on memory card speed / capacity / compression setting.
[6] Some settings limit availability
[7] The following Speed Class memory cards are required for maximum record time: (HD) 1280 x 720 Speed Class 4 or above. (Full HD) 1920 x 1080 Speed Class 6 or above. (iFrame) 1280 x 720 Speed Class 6 or above.
[11] Wi-Fi use may be restricted in certain countries or regions. Wi-Fi support varies by device and region. For more information visit www.canon- europe.com/wirelesscompacts
[13] Values at maximum optical focal length. Cameras whose focal length exceeds 350 mm (35 mm equivalent) are measured at 350 mm.
[14] Image processing may cause a decrease in the number of pixels
[18] Software applications compatible with Windows 10 in Windows 10 Desktop Mode only

 

