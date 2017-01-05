Ultra-slim Canon IXUS 190 with 10x Zoom Announced

IXUS 190

IMAGE SENSOR

Type 1/2.3 type CCD

Effective Pixels Approx. 20.0M [14]

Effective / Total Pixels Approx. 20.5M

IMAGE PROCESSOR

Type DIGIC 4+

LENS

Focal Length 4.3 – 43.0 mm (35 mm equivalent: 24 – 240 mm)

Zoom Optical 10x ZoomPlus 20x Digital approx. 4x Combined approx. 40x [1]

Maximum f/number f/3.0 – f/6.9

Construction 9 elements in 7 groups (1 double-sided aspherical lens)

Image Stabilisation Yes (lens shift-type), approx. 2.5-stop [13]. Intelligent IS plus Enhanced Dynamic IS

FOCUSING

Type TTL

AF System/ Points AiAF (Face Detection / 9-point), 1-point AF (fixed to centre)

AF Modes Single, Continuous, Servo AF/AE, Tracking AF [6]

AF Assist Beam Yes

Closest Focusing Distance 1 cm (W) from front of lens in Macro

EXPOSURE CONTROL

Metering modes Evaluative (linked to Face Detection AF frame), Centre-weighted average, Spot (centre)

Exposure Compensation +/- 2 EV in 1/3 stop increments i-Contrast for automatic dynamic range correction

ISO sensitivity AUTO, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600 AUTO ISO: 100 – 800

SHUTTER

Speed 1 – 1/2000 s (Auto Mode) 15 – 1/2000 s (total range – varies by shooting mode)

WHITE BALANCE

Type TTL

Settings Auto (including Face Detection WB), Daylight, Cloudy, Light bulb, Fluorescent, Fluorescent H, Custom

LCD MONITOR

Monitor 6.8 cm (2.7″) LCD (TFT), approx. 230,000 dots

Coverage Approx. 100%

Brightness Adjustable to one of five levels. Quick-bright LCD available via holding INFO Button

FLASH

Modes Auto, Manual Flash On / Off, Slow Synchro

Slow Sync Speed Yes. Fastest speed 1/2000 s

Red-Eye Reduction Yes

Flash Exposure Compensation Face Detection FE

Built-in Flash Range 50 cm – 4.0 m (W) / 1.0 – 2.0 m (T)

External Flash Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2

SHOOTING

Modes Smart Auto (32 scenes detected), P, Portrait, FaceSelf-Timer, Low Light (5.0 MP), Fish-eye Effect, Miniature Effect, Toy Camera Effect, Monochrome, Super Vivid, Poster Effect, Fireworks, Long Shutter Easy Auto activated by default

Drive modes Single, Continuous, Self-Timer

Continuous Shooting Approx. 0.8 shots/s Low Light Mode (5.0 MP): Approx. 2.2 shots/s (all speeds are until memory card becomes full) [3] [4]

RECORDING PIXELS / COMPRESSION

Image Size 4:3 – (L) 5152 x 3864, (M1) 3648 x 2736, (M2) 2048 x 1536, (S) 640 x 480 16:9/ W – (L) 5152 x 2896 Resize option available in playback

Compression Fine

Movies (HD) 1280 x 720, 25 fps, (L) 640 x 480, 29.97 fps

Movie Length (HD) Up to 4 GB or 29 min 59 s [7] (L) up to 4 GB or 1 hour [4]

FILE TYPES

Still Image Type JPEG compression, (Exif 2.3 [Exif Print] compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system, Digital Print Order Format [DPOF] Version 1.1 compliant

Movies MP4 [Video: MPEG4-AVC / H.264, Audio: MPEG4 AAC-LC (monaural)]

OTHER FEATURES

GPS GPS via mobile (via Canon Camera Connect app with compatible smart devices)

Red-Eye Correction Yes

Intelligent Orientation Sensor Yes, with Auto Rotate

Histogram Yes, during playback

Playback zoom Approx. 2x – 10x

Self Timer Approx. 2, 10 s or Custom