Winter Morning – Macro with Mobile

In winter morning there is fog everywhere. However its a good time to do some macro work. Instead of using my DSLR setup, I optioned for mobile photography. It takes time to setup the DSLR in this poorly lit condition. But I can quickly get into right position for small detail macro work. Here are some shots taken with 12megapixel iPhone 6s and Olloclip add-ons Macro Lens setup.
Device : iPhone 6s
Add-on Lens : Olloclip Macro Pro Lens 7x
Application : iPhone Camera App
Shutter : 1/570
Aperture : 2.2
ISO : 25
Device : iPhone 6s
Add-on Lens : Olloclip Macro Pro Lens 7x
Application : iPhone Camera App
Shutter : 1/110
Aperture : 2.2
ISO : 25
Device : iPhone 6s
Add-on Lens : Olloclip Macro Pro Lens 7x
Application : iPhone Camera App
Shutter : 1/700
Aperture : 2.2
ISO : 25
Device : iPhone 6s
Add-on Lens : Olloclip Macro Pro Lens 21x
Application : iPhone Camera App
Shutter : 1/100
Aperture : 2.2
ISO : 32
Device : iPhone 6s
Add-on Lens : Olloclip Macro Pro Lens 15x
Application : iPhone Camera App
Shutter : 1/110
Aperture : 2.2
ISO : 25